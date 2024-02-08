Ghana needs tax reforms to ensure the wealthy pay their fair share — Bawumia

NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said tax reforms are urgently needed in the country as the current tax regime has failed to ensure that wealthy individuals and businesses pay actual taxes.

Unveiling his vision on Wednesday, February 7, at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, Dr. Bawumia noted that "the current tax regime has been with us since independence and it has failed us. Many of the wealthy do not pay taxes (including property taxes)."

The Vice President further stated "Even collecting half of or a quarter of this annually will be a game changer for public finances."

He lamented that "Estimates suggest revenues amounting to 13% of GDP (or $24 billion in 2023) are not collected because people are outside the tax net."

To address these issues, Dr. Bawumia outlined bold tax reforms that a new NPP government under his leadership would implement, including introducing a "simple, citizen and business friendly flat tax regime.”

According to him, he will provide a tax amnesty, implement tax digitalization across all aspects of tax administration, and ensure faceless assessments and audits.