If there’s a man with integrity you can trust to fight corruption, that man is me – Bawumia

If theres a man with integrity you can trust to fight corruption, that man is me – Bawumia
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to vote for him as President to fight and deal with corruption.

According to him, he has shown in his years serving as Vice President in President Akufo-Addo's government as someone with integrity and not corrupt.

In a national address on Wednesday, February 8, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised to work tirelessly and selflessly for Ghanaians.

"If it is someone with personal integrity who is not corrupt, and can be trusted to fight corruption, then your choice, clearly, is Dr. Bawumia. And, if the person you have in mind is someone you can trust to work hard tirelessly, and selflessly for Ghana, it is Dr. Bawumia.

“If you are looking for the man who is more committed to protecting and using our natural resources for the benefit of Ghanaians, it is Dr. Bawumia,” the flagbearer of the NPP said.

Corruption for decades has been a major setback to the country’s development under past governments.

Despite promises from past leaders, the canker sees Ghana losing billions every year as reported by the Auditor General’s Report.

Following his promise to Ghanaians to fight corruption, a lot will be expected from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the event he is elected President at the end of the 2024 General Elections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

