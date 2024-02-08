Independent presidential hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has challenged the notion that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lacks the power to decide policies.

Kyerematen, who is the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, asserted that the Vice President cannot disassociate himself from the challenges facing the nation, since he is an integral part of cabinet decisions.

In an interview on Citi TV on February 7, 2024, Kyerematen emphasized that the theory suggesting vice presidents have limited powers is not accurate.

He drew a parallel between the late former President J.E. Atta-Mills, who empowered then Vice President John Dramani Mahama to lead processes, and the current administration under President Akufo-Addo, where Dr. Bawumia has been given similar opportunities.

Kyerematen acknowledged his own involvement in the mismanagement of the economy during his tenure as the Trade and Industry Minister until his resignation in September 2023 when he parted ways with the New Patriotic Party.

He explained, "There’s no doubt about that, how is it even possible to deny that you have been a minister and say that you are not part of a system?

“But that is not the case, you are talking about being a minister; governments are not run by ministers. It’s about the executive authority at the highest level. You provide the direction as a minister."

He continued, “This theory that if you are vice president you don’t have the leverage to do anything, that is not true. In the case of the late former President J.E Mills, literally gave everything to then vice president Mahama, every opportunity to lead processes.

“It is the same thing, President Akufo-Addo has also given the vice president [Dr Bawumia] every opportunity to lead processes of governance.”