Nigerian politician dies of heart attack moment South Africa equalised Nigeria’s lead in AFCON semi-finals

A former Nigerian legislator passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack while watching Nigeria's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal match against South Africa on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor and ex-member of the House of Representatives for Ika Federal Constituency in Delta State, reportedly screamed and collapsed in his office.

According to a report by local newspaper The Punch, the incident happened when South Africa was awarded a penalty that led to the equalizer of Nigeria’s one-goal lead in the 90th minute.

“Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor died during the Nigeria vs.South Africa match.

“The incident happened when the penalty was awarded against Nigeria. Dr Ojougboh was said to have shouted and slumped due to a massive heart attack when SA scored,” a source told the newspaper.

The 62-year-old politician, who had a history of heart disease, was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

His sudden death came as a shock to family and friends.

Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and opposition leader Atiku Abubakar have expressed their condolences to the deceased's family.