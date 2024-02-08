Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigerian politician dies of heart attack moment South Africa equalised Nigeria’s lead in AFCON semi-finals

Tributes & Condolences Nigerian politician dies of heart attack moment South Africa equalised Nigerias lead in AFCON semi-finals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A former Nigerian legislator passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack while watching Nigeria's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal match against South Africa on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor and ex-member of the House of Representatives for Ika Federal Constituency in Delta State, reportedly screamed and collapsed in his office.

According to a report by local newspaper The Punch, the incident happened when South Africa was awarded a penalty that led to the equalizer of Nigeria’s one-goal lead in the 90th minute.

“Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor died during the Nigeria vs.South Africa match.

“The incident happened when the penalty was awarded against Nigeria. Dr Ojougboh was said to have shouted and slumped due to a massive heart attack when SA scored,” a source told the newspaper.

The 62-year-old politician, who had a history of heart disease, was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

His sudden death came as a shock to family and friends.

Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and opposition leader Atiku Abubakar have expressed their condolences to the deceased's family.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry renews curfew hours in Bunkpurugu Interior Ministry renews curfew hours in Bunkpurugu

1 hour ago

Bawumia cant absolve himself from economic mess – Alan Kyerematen Bawumia can’t absolve himself from economic mess – Alan Kyerematen

1 hour ago

Im not corrupt – Bawumia I’m not corrupt – Bawumia

1 hour ago

Election 2024: NPP, NDC have nothing better to offer Ghanaians – Alan Kyerematen Election 2024: NPP, NDC have nothing better to offer Ghanaians – Alan Kyerematen

1 hour ago

Ill provide agricultural financing to farmers if voted into power – Alan Kyerematen I’ll provide agricultural financing to farmers if voted into power – Alan Kyerem...

1 hour ago

'I had no decision-making powers as EMT Chair; I could only offer advice' – Bawumia 'I had no decision-making powers as EMT Chair; I could only offer advice' – Bawu...

2 hours ago

Despite war, pandemic-induced crisis, our economic performance far outshines Mahama's – Bawumia insists Despite war, pandemic-induced crisis, our economic performance far outshines Mah...

2 hours ago

Nurse from night shift killed in fatal crash at Bimbilla Nurse from night shift killed in fatal crash at Bimbilla

2 hours ago

Ill improve free SHS programme if elected president – Bawumia I’ll improve free SHS programme if elected president – Bawumia

3 hours ago

Bawumia's Full Speech: Ghanas Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership And Bold Solutions For The Future Bawumia's Full Speech: Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership And Bold Solut...

Just in....
body-container-line