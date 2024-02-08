Man accused of killing girlfriend and dumping body at airport garage escapes prison

A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in the United States last year escaped police custody in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday in dramatic fashion.

Kevin Kinyanjui Kang'ethe, who is accused of the murder of Margaret Mbitu in Boston, Massachusetts was awaiting extradition to the US to stand trial.

Kang'ethe allegedly stabbed Mbitu multiple times in the face and neck before dumping her body in his SUV at Logan International Airport and flying back to Kenya.

Kang'ethe was arrested on January 30, 2023, outside a nightclub in Nairobi by Kenyan police acting on an international warrant.

He had been detained at the Muthaiga Police Station pending his extradition hearing.

However, on Wednesday, a man claiming to be Kang'ethe's lawyer arrived at the police station.

After meeting with the impersonator alone, police released Kang'ethe from his cell.

He then managed to escape by running away from the station, according to a police report referenced by CNN’s Larry Madowo via X on Thursday, February 8.

Kenyan authorities have launched an investigation into the security lapse and arrested four police officers in connection with enabling Kang'ethe's escape.

Kang'ethe's actual lawyers in Kenya say they were not informed of any visit by an impostor lawyer and have no knowledge of their client's whereabouts.