I’m eager to serve Ghanaians; I won’t ask for honeymoon – Bawumia chides Mahama

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama over his request for a honeymoon if he becomes president after the 2024 General Elections.

Addressing a large gathering at a 'Campus Connect' event in Hohoe, John Dramani Maham argued that the NPP government has done a lot of destruction to the economy in the two terms of President Akufo-Addo.

On that basis, he said Ghanaians should give him time to put things in place when he becomes President.

“And you will realize the harm that the NPP administration has done to Ghana’s economy. This country is broke, and so we will beg you that when we come into office give us a bit of a honeymoon, let’s put things in place so that we bring the economy back onto its feet,” Mahama said.

Having taken notice of this, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in an address on Wednesday, February 7, decided to use it against the former President.

In his address, the Vice President assured Ghanaians that, unlike John Dramani Mahama, he is eager to serve the country and won’t need any honeymoon period when he is given the mandate.

“I am eager to serve. I am ready to work. I am determined to make a difference; a positive difference. I will work for you and with you; with honesty and integrity; with wisdom, and decisiveness. I have clarity in my mind as to what I want to do from day one if you make me President.

“I will not ask for a honeymoon to cool-off and think about what to do with the responsibility you would give me,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

According to the Vice President, he is prepared to work to ensure the Ghanaians get the best.

“I am prepared and ready to work if you give me the opportunity. You know what I stand for. You know my vision. My vision is all about fulfilling your mission. I believe in the ingenuity of the Ghanaian.

“Together, we can succeed in building a progressive society of possibilities, enterprise, compassion, open opportunities, and shared prosperity for every Ghanaian, born rich or poor, born in the north or the south, born Christian or Muslim, born girl or boy,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.