My administration will have 50 ministers – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to run a lean government when he is elected President of Ghana.

According to him, his administration as President will have no more than 50 Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

The Vice President made this promise on Wednesday, February 7, when he delivered an address at UPSA on the theme; "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership And Bold Solutions For The Future."

In his address, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said his government will reduce the fiscal burden on government by leveraging the private sector.

“Enhancing the role of the private sector along with fiscal and administrative decentralization, improving our systems and the way our institutions function will lead to greater efficiency; cutting waste and ensuring value for money in procurement. The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP.

“This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers. Therefore, I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

During his address, the flagbearer of the ruling party said he would abolish several taxes including the tax on betting and emissions.

“The new policies that I am proposing to implement in 2025 will give us the fiscal space to eliminate some taxes such as the VAT on electricity, the emissions tax, and the betting tax without compromising our deficit target,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.