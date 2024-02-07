Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

My administration will have 50 ministers – Bawumia

Headlines My administration will have 50 ministers – Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to run a lean government when he is elected President of Ghana.

According to him, his administration as President will have no more than 50 Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

The Vice President made this promise on Wednesday, February 7, when he delivered an address at UPSA on the theme; "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership And Bold Solutions For The Future."

In his address, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said his government will reduce the fiscal burden on government by leveraging the private sector.

“Enhancing the role of the private sector along with fiscal and administrative decentralization, improving our systems and the way our institutions function will lead to greater efficiency; cutting waste and ensuring value for money in procurement. The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP.

“This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers. Therefore, I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

During his address, the flagbearer of the ruling party said he would abolish several taxes including the tax on betting and emissions.

“The new policies that I am proposing to implement in 2025 will give us the fiscal space to eliminate some taxes such as the VAT on electricity, the emissions tax, and the betting tax without compromising our deficit target,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I’m eager to serve Ghanaians; I won’t ask for honeymoon – Bawumia chides Mahama

2 hours ago

Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Director Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Direct...

3 hours ago

Gov't has steered the economy from catastrophe - Bawumia Gov't has steered the economy from catastrophe - Bawumia  

3 hours ago

Ghana needs a leader like Bawumia who understands digitisation, geopolitics - Kufuor Ghana needs a leader like Bawumia who understands digitisation, geopolitics - Ku...

3 hours ago

NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama  

3 hours ago

Depreciation of cedi under NPP lower than was inherited – Bawumia insists Depreciation of cedi under NPP lower than was inherited – Bawumia insists

3 hours ago

Weve created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 – Bawumia We’ve created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 – Bawumia

3 hours ago

I will empower small-scale miners to do responsible mining; grow their operations — Bawumia I will empower small-scale miners to do responsible mining; grow their operation...

3 hours ago

Suspend 15 VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to ECG, NEDCO Suspend 15% VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to...

3 hours ago

Therell be 30-40 cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if elected President — Bawumia There’ll be 30-40% cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if electe...

Just in....
body-container-line