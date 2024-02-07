Modern Ghana logo
Ghana needs a leader like Bawumia who understands digitisation, geopolitics - Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says the country needs a leader who has a deeper understanding of the global digital economy and geopolitics to champion development.

The Former President said technology and digitisation were rapidly changing all sectors of development and cautioned that failure to select a leader that understood that concept could affect Ghana’s rapid socio-economic developement.

President Kufuor was speaking ahead of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s address to Ghanaians in Accra Wednesday evening.

The former President described Dr Bawumia as “a man of destiny” and someone who had a grasp of digitisation and geopolitics.

“We need a leader that can marshal new technologies…We are in a new situation. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The time has come for this man (Bawumia)” President Kufuor said.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support Dr Bawumia’s presidential ambition to help the country succeed in an era dominated by technology.

Dr Bawumia’s address will serve as a precursor to his official campaign launch, following his election as Falgbearer of the New Patriotic Party in November 2023.

The Vice President is expected to highlight the major achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led Government over the past seven years and outline his vision for Ghana should he be elected as the president on December 7.

Since becoming Flagbearer, Dr Bawumia has repeatedly articulated his intention to digitise Ghana's economy, create sustainable jobs, and build an inclusive system that aligns with global demands.

“My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficiency, data-driven and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution,” he told supporters of the Party in his victory address on November 4, 2023.

Dr Bawumia pledged to unleash the ingenuity of the youth in various sectors such as information technology, robotics, entrepreneurship, creative arts, and sports, among others, to build a mighty nation.

GNA

