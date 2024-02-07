Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama  

Headlines NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former President John Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Election 2024, has said the next NDC government will revitalise the cotton industry to produce up to 100,000 tonnes of cotton per season in Northern Ghana.

He said the next NDC government would also regulate the soybean industry and allow the export of soybeans to ensure increased production and sales.

Former President Mahama said this while addressing a town hall meeting in Tamale on Tuesday.

The meeting was to engage residents of the Tamale Metropolis on the NDC’s agenda as well as solicit the input of various groups in the Metropolis to be considered for implementation if the party assumed power next year.

It was attended by some civil society organisations and traditional authorities as well as provided the platform for leaders of some industries to present their concerns to the NDC Flagbearer, who took turns to address them.

Former President Mahama said the country could generate significant income from cotton production adding Benin and Burkina Faso generated so much from the industry although their lands were not as fertile as that of Ghana.

He said the NDC, under the leadership of late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, relaunched the cotton industry and moved cotton production in the country from 3,000 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes in a season.

He touched on the effects of the restrictions on soybean export on farmers saying soybean farmers were unable to break even after harvesting because the cost of production surpassed the income as prices were extremely low due to the export restrictions.

27202484134-sxnaredq5k-politics-ndc-cotton-2

The NDC Flagbearer said: “Government placed a ban on exporting soybean thinking it will drive the price down to make it affordable for the feed makers but what they do not realise is that if the price goes below the cost of production, then the farmer cannot expand his farm for the next season.”

He promised residents of Tamale a modern abattoir if he assumed office as President indicating that the abattoirs in the region were substandard.

He said the use of tricycles and motorcycles as commercial means of transportation would be legalised to enable their regulation.

GNA

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I’m eager to serve Ghanaians; I won’t ask for honeymoon – Bawumia chides Mahama

1 hour ago

Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Director Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Direct...

2 hours ago

Gov't has steered the economy from catastrophe - Bawumia Gov't has steered the economy from catastrophe - Bawumia  

2 hours ago

Ghana needs a leader like Bawumia who understands digitisation, geopolitics - Kufuor Ghana needs a leader like Bawumia who understands digitisation, geopolitics - Ku...

2 hours ago

NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama  

2 hours ago

Depreciation of cedi under NPP lower than was inherited – Bawumia insists Depreciation of cedi under NPP lower than was inherited – Bawumia insists

2 hours ago

Weve created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 – Bawumia We’ve created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 – Bawumia

2 hours ago

I will empower small-scale miners to do responsible mining; grow their operations — Bawumia I will empower small-scale miners to do responsible mining; grow their operation...

2 hours ago

Suspend 15 VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to ECG, NEDCO Suspend 15% VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to...

2 hours ago

Therell be 30-40 cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if elected President — Bawumia There’ll be 30-40% cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if electe...

Just in....
body-container-line