Stop intimidation, oppression amongst yourselves — MMDCEs, Coordinating Directors told

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Coordinating Directors to stop intimidating themselves in the discharge of their duties.

She said the apparent uneasy calm rumoured among some MMDCEs, Coordinating Directors and staff was a hitch to the decentralisation processes that affected local development.

Instead, she urged them to nurture collaboration to deepen transparency, promote popular participation and ensure accountability to enable the people to know, see and feel the impact the government they voted for had made.

Speaking at a ceremony before the signing of the 2024 Performance Contract by MMDAs, Mrs Assan charged stakeholders at the Assemblies to maintain “cool heads” and mutual respect in charting a common cause of improving the living conditions of the people in their localities.

“Let us acknowledge the hard work, creativity and collaboration that reinforce progressive behaviour outcomes that we want to see in ourselves and staff and go ahead to sanction where and when appropriate.

“Unkind remarks at each other, blabbering, gossiping, tension mongering and needless show of power must stop,” she said adding that driving staff in silence defiance was not helpful for any institution.

Mrs Assan further urged them to eschew the “we and them” attitudes that she noted were bad work ethos that the Regional Coordinating Council will not be a party to.

The 2024 Performance Contract is a guide to evaluating the performances of MMDAs with new targets echoing the government's priorities in the performance of its core services provision.

It provides a road map providing a clear direction for their efforts and outlining objectives, targets, and strategies to improve the lives of people and ensure sustainable development.

Mrs Assan signed on her behalf and as the Acting District Chief Executive for Hemang Lower Denkyira and Awutu Senya whilst Mr Michael Amoako, the Regional Coordinating Director signed on his behalf as well as the District Coordinating Directors.

She urged MMDCEs and Coordinating Directors not to merely make the signing of the contract a yearly routine but to take it seriously, adding that time, knowledge, and resources should be committed to making it achievable.

“Let it not be a certain routine we undergo all the time, rather commit all your efforts to make it work. “You are the ones with the technical knowledge and if you are dedicated, we will achieve impressive results," she said.

She warned them against getting involved in what he described as 'unnecessary conflicts' that would dent the image of the Assembly and by extension the government.

Rev Ransford Nyarko, the Dean of MMDCEs gave an assurance that they would execute all their projects diligently for the progress of the region.

He said they understood the enormous challenge of the dictate of the contract as a yardstick to measure the achievements of directors and executives at their various districts and were equal to the task.

GNA

