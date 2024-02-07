I will abolish E-Levy as president to encourage Ghanaians to use electronic payments systems – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to abolish the Electronic Transaction (E-Levy) introduced by the ruling government to rake in more revenue.

Parliament approved the Electronic Transaction Levy in 2022 for government to impose a 1.5% tax on financial transactions done electronically.

After months of complaints from Ghanaians, government reduced the charge to 1% in 2023.

Despite the reduction, there are strong calls for the levy to be abolished completely.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he will scrap the E-Levy when he is voted President to encourage Ghanaians to embrace the use of electronic payment systems to push the country towards a cashless economy.

“To move towards a cashless economy however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels payment. To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will therefore, be abolished,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised on Wednesday, February 7.

The Vice President was delivering an address at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his address said if he is voted President after the 2024 General Election, his administration would introduce a very simple, citizen and business-friendly flat tax regime.

He said the flat tax rate will be focused particularly on protecting the poor in the country.