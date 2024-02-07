Betting tax, VAT on electricity will be scrapped if Ghanaians make me president – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

07.02.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that he will scrap many taxes when Ghanaians vote him President.

Among the measures, the Vice President has indicated that the betting tax imposed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will also be abolished.

In addition, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised that he will remove the Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity if he is voted President at the end of the 2024 General Election.

“Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration….There will be no emissions levy under my administration…I will eliminate VAT on electricity by 2025 if it’s still on our books,” the flagbearer of the NPP said on Wednesday, February 7.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made these promises while delivering an address at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA.

In his lengthy address, the flagbearer of the NPP explained that the Economic Management Team (EMT) he chaired did not have decision-making powers.

“Thankfully I was appointed as chair of the EMT, as a committee of Cabinet we do not have decision-making powers but I am very proud of the quality of advice we have been providing over the years to Cabinet. As vice president, I was asked by the president to assist in solving the problems that were inhibiting the economy. My approach was to help formalize the economy through digitalization as stated in our 2016 manifesto,” Dr. Bawumia said.

As President if given the mandate by Ghanaians, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that he will use his power to make a difference in the life of every Ghanaian in all aspects of life.