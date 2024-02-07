Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
07.02.2024 Headlines

Betting tax, VAT on electricity will be scrapped if Ghanaians make me president – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu BawumiaVice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
07.02.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that he will scrap many taxes when Ghanaians vote him President.

Among the measures, the Vice President has indicated that the betting tax imposed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will also be abolished.

In addition, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised that he will remove the Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity if he is voted President at the end of the 2024 General Election.

“Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration….There will be no emissions levy under my administration…I will eliminate VAT on electricity by 2025 if it’s still on our books,” the flagbearer of the NPP said on Wednesday, February 7.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made these promises while delivering an address at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA.

In his lengthy address, the flagbearer of the NPP explained that the Economic Management Team (EMT) he chaired did not have decision-making powers.

“Thankfully I was appointed as chair of the EMT, as a committee of Cabinet we do not have decision-making powers but I am very proud of the quality of advice we have been providing over the years to Cabinet. As vice president, I was asked by the president to assist in solving the problems that were inhibiting the economy. My approach was to help formalize the economy through digitalization as stated in our 2016 manifesto,” Dr. Bawumia said.

As President if given the mandate by Ghanaians, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that he will use his power to make a difference in the life of every Ghanaian in all aspects of life.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Suspend 15 VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to ECG, NEDCO Suspend 15% VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to...

37 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer My administration will introduce a very simple citizen, business-friendly flat t...

37 minutes ago

Therell be 30-40 cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if elected President — Bawumia There’ll be 30-40% cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if electe...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I will abolish E-Levy as president to encourage Ghanaians to use electronic paym...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Betting tax, VAT on electricity will be scrapped if Ghanaians make me president ...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Economic crisis: Gov’t has been able to steer the ship away from catastrophe – B...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the NPP Through your support, we have weathered the economic storm — Bawumia to Ghanaian...

2 hours ago

Cometh the hour, cometh the man; lets all accept, support Bawumia – Kufuor urges Ghanaians Cometh the hour, cometh the man; let’s all accept, support Bawumia – Kufuor urge...

2 hours ago

I prophetically told Bawumia that he will go far — Kufour I prophetically told Bawumia that he will go far — Kufour

2 hours ago

Bawumia is on a destiny-driven mission, accept him — Kufour to Ghanaians Bawumia is on a destiny-driven mission, accept him — Kufour to Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line