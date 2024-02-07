Economic crisis: Gov’t has been able to steer the ship away from catastrophe – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that despite the many challenges that have confronted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, it has been able to save the country from a catastrophe.

Speaking at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA on Wednesday, February 7, the Vice President insisted that the NPP government inherited a bad economy from the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He said in addition to that, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war made things very difficult for the country.

According to him, despite these unprecedented challenges, the NPP government has managed to steer the ship to safety to ensure there was no catastrophe.

“Ladies and gentlemen, clearly notwithstanding the economic crisis this government has been able to steer the ship of the nation away from catastrophe. In the face of a crisis overall performance of the economy in areas such as GDP growth, agricultural growth, industrial growth, trade balance, gross international reserves, and job creation has demonstrated resilience,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said in his address.

The NPP flagbearer continued, “Available data also shows that notwithstanding the challenging economy we inherited and the global economic crisis that ensued, government has chalked a large number of achievements across various sectors.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said very soon, government will outdoor its performance tracker which will detail all of its achievements in every sector and every district in the Republic of Ghana.

He said among other achievements, the NPP government has undertaken major road reconstruction and rehabilitation programmes across the country, initiated and overseen the construction and rehabilitation of more railways than any government since 1992, and extended the rural telephony network in the country.

The Vice President in his address also declared that the NPP Government has created more jobs in the last seven years than any other government in the fourth republic.

This he said is truly remarkable under the circumstances but government must create more jobs.