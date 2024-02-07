Modern Ghana logo
Through your support, we have weathered the economic storm — Bawumia to Ghanaians

Headlines Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the NPP
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the NPP

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has credited Ghanaians for standing firmly behind the government through the tough economic challenges in recent years.

Outlining his vision for the presidency at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Wednesday, February 7, Dr. Bawumia said many were thinking Ghana will collapse akin to Sri Lanka due to global factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, with the understanding and support of Ghanaians, the government was able to steer the country through the storms and has been able to keep the economy afloat.

“There were many who predicted that we were going to end up like the situation in Sri Lanka with fuel shortages, food shortages, the inability to pay workers, dumsor, anarchy and chaos. Indeed, Ghanaians were hit by rising food prices, increased exchange rate depreciation, rising fuel prices, and rising transport fares,” noted Dr. Bawumia.

“But with calm leadership and the support and understanding of the good people of Ghana, we weathered the storm,” he added.

The Vice President highlighted that supply chain disruptions and soaring oil prices caused fuel, food and transport costs to spike globally.

