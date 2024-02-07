Residents fume over deplorable state of Atwima Denkyemuo-Boko roads

The chiefs and people in the communities along the Atwima Denkyemuoso-Boko roads in the Atwima Kwanwoma District have expressed worry over the continued abandonment of the construction of the road.

The construction of the road, which has been stalled for about five years now, is posing a serious health problem to the people because of the heavy dust polluting the air and uncovered trenches and drains, which have become deathtraps.

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, Atwimahene, frustrated by the situation, has asked the Government to as a matter of urgency, terminate the contract, which had been awarded to the Asabea Construction Limited and give it to a contractor who was prepared to work on the road.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony to construct a modern gateway for the Diamond Hills Community at Atwima, he said all attempts to get the contractor back on the road had proved futile.

“All attempts by to get the road done had proved futile.

“I plead with the government to change the contractor for the road, because the state of it, it is getting out of hand and very soon diseases caused by inhalation of dust will be very common in the communities along the road,” Nana Brempong stated.

Nana Brempong said the road had become even more dangerous in the dry season because motorists cannot clearly see ahead of them.

He said the development of the area was his paramount concern, adding that, a police station, and fire station with modern fire tender had been established in the community.

The fire tender, according to the chief, was provided by partners in Murnau – Germany to help fight fire incidents in the community and its environs.

The Atwimahene said that the construction of the gateway would provide adequate security for residents in the Diamond Hills community.

He mentioned that a lot of development projects were in the pipeline and urged the community members and the public to get on board to ensure the development in the area.

GNA