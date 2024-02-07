Modern Ghana logo
Hundreds throng UPSA ahead of Bawumia's address

Hundreds of people, including students and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have thronged the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra ahead of an address to be delivered by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Flagbearer of the ruling NPP is scheduled to address Ghanaians on Wednesday evening and set the tone for his political campaign.

About an hour from Dr Bawumia’s address, the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium, UPSA Campus, is filled to capacity.

There’s a heavy police presence within the precinct of the UPSA as many more people flock to the auditorium to listen to the Vice President.

The UPSA campus is flooded with flyers bearing the campaign pictures of Dr Bawumia with the inscription: “Bawumia for President 2024″ and ‘It is possible”.

Dr Bawumia is expected to arrive at the auditorium by 16:00 hours.

The address will serve as a precursor to the Vice President's official campaign launch, following his election as Flagbearer of the NPP in November 2023.

Dr Bawumia is expected to highlight the major achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led Government over the past seven years and outline his vision for Ghana should he be elected as the President on December 7.

Since becoming Flagbearer, the Vice President has repeatedly articulated his intention to digitise Ghana's economy, create sustainable jobs, and build an inclusive system that aligns with global demands.

“My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficiency, data-driven and systems-based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution,” he told supporters of the Party in his victory address on November 4, 2023.

Dr Bawumia pledged to unleash the ingenuity of the youth in various sectors such as information technology, robotics, entrepreneurship, creative arts, and sports, among others, to build a mighty nation.

GNA

