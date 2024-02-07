Modern Ghana logo
Help us achieve our aim of 2 million tourist arrivals by 2026 — GTA tell stakeholders

Ben Anane-Nsia, Deputy CEO in charge of General Services at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has charged tourism industry players to support efforts to achieve 2 million tourist arrivals into the country by 2026.

Speaking at the inauguration of Landtours' 30th anniversary celebration at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, Ben Anane-Nsiah, Deputy CEO in charge of General Services at GTA noted that achieving the 2 million arrivals target will require the collective effort and creativity of stakeholders like tour operators.

"We envisage 2 million tourist arrivals in 2026. That's quite a toll on us, where we are now, what we're around a million thereabouts. And businesses like LandTours have a great task in making that happen," he said.

Mr. Anane-Nsiah urged Landtours and other operators to expand their services to new destinations and market segments as well as diversify tourism experiences to sustain tourists' interest in Ghana.

"You must make sure you get tourists. Two, you must expand to other areas. Three, you must be more creative in the experiences that you provide. Because if I came here in 2019, and I did tour 1, 2,3, and I come in 2023, and in the same goes without the variation, or not the five-hour limit, the motivation to come again goes down," he noted.

The Deputy CEO also challenged Landtours to tap into the West African regional market, citing Nigeria and Kenya as examples.

“I would like to encourage them to look at untapped areas. I don't particularly focus on the diaspora market, but it would be a good way to look at the broader African region of Nigeria, Kenya, and some other places where there is potential for the residents to also explore what we have here," he urged.

The GTA believes sustained collaboration with seasoned operators like Landtours, who have over three decades of experience in Ghana's tourism sector, will be critical to achieving the ambitious 2 million arrivals projection by 2026.

