What can come can come; this year we won’t buy your ‘big big’ lies anymore – Ayitey Powers fires Bawumia

Former Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ayitey Okine, popularly known as Ayitey Powers has urged Ghanaians not to entertain lies from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a video recording that has gone viral on X, Ayitey Powers warned that any attempt by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lie to Ghanaians in 2024 will not be taken lightly.

“Dr. Bawumia you are still bringing this king of your big big lies to Ghanaians err. We are tired of this kind of your lies, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This 2024 no fool ohh. What can come can come. These kinds of your lies we won’t buy them anymore so try and find something else. You think we are fools err. Apuu,” Ayitey Powers said in the video.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, is billed to speak at UPSA today before his campaign's launch.

The event will start at 4pm at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium, UPSA.