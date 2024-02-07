Akua Amoakowaa, the ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng and a private legal practitioner, has raised concerns about the misuse of police officers by wealthy individuals in Ghana to unlawfully arrest and detain debtors.

In a series of Instagram posts, Amoakowaa expressed her worries about the misuse of law enforcers for debt recovery.

Without naming anyone directly, she highlighted that some affluent individuals use their influence to get the police to chase people for debts, leading to unjust arrests and detention.

"The core mandate of the Ghana police service is to apprehend and prosecute offenders, maintaining law and order, protection of life and property," she stated in her Instagram post.

Amoakowaa emphasized that the constitution does not contain any clause or article permitting the overnight detention of individuals for owing money.

She urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare to educate police officers who are being used as debt collectors and emphasized the importance of adhering to legal processes.

"I am pleading with the IGP to please educate some policemen who are being used as debt collectors to leave that in the hands of the judiciary if the person did not acquire the debt through fraudulent means," Amoakowaa urged.

She clarified that “owing someone is a civil matter and not a criminal case, asserting that individuals should be granted their rights and not be detained unlawfully for financial disputes.”

In her call for justice, Amoakowaa highlighted the need for a fair and just legal system that upholds the rights of all citizens, regardless of their financial status.

"The poor should have a voice in the country. I hardly bring my issues on social media, but this time, adonko company ltd ...”

As a legal practitioner, Amoakowaa used the opportunity to educate the public on the distinction between civil and criminal cases, emphasizing that the police should not be involved in debt collection matters that fall under the jurisdiction of civil law.