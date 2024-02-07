Modern Ghana logo
Your ‘Bawumia is a remnant’ comment disgraceful — Nana Akomea blasts Prof. Gyampo

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has condemned Professor Ransford Gyampo, the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), University of Ghana Chapter, for making what he deemed a derogatory comment about the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show on Wednesday morning, Nana Akomea expressed his displeasure at Prof. Gyampo for referring to Dr. Bawumia as a "remnant" in his criticisms of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

According to Nana Akomea, Prof. Gyampo used the term "remnant" to suggest that Dr. Bawumia is no different from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and are both responsible for what Gyampo believes to be mismanagement of the economy.

Nana Akomea, who was visibly upset by the comment, slammed Prof. Gyampo for his choice of words during a discussion, stating, "Is that the way for a whole professor doing an objective debate to describe people?

“You describe Bawumia as a remnant... If you disagree with someone, you share your thoughts but don't go and describe somebody as a remnant. It is disgraceful."

He called on Prof. Gyampo, who is also a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, to be a better role model for his students and others in academia.

"Those of you who are leading academics, you have to show a better example," Nana Akomea urged.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Page: GideonAffulAmoako

