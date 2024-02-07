Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams party leaders for demanding cars, lands ahead of parliamentary primaries

Headlines Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams party leaders for demanding cars, lands ahead of parliamentary primaries
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has criticized certain political party leaders for making extravagant demands, including requests for cars and land, as prerequisites for allowing party members to contest in Parliamentary primaries.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu condemned such instances of vote buying, emphasizing the need to address this issue in the country’s electoral process.

Speaking during a leadership engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps on Wednesday, February 7, the Majority Leader stated, “You have people coming to you to tell you that buy a car for us before we vote for you. Especially the leadership of the parties, they ask for cars before they allow you to contest, even land…we should be real.”

The Suame MP also proposed that political parties reconsider such practices, suggesting introspection to possibly eliminate these demands.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu highlighted the need for a shift towards a system resembling established democracies or expanding voting rights to all card-bearing party members.

“My own proposition is that the parties should introspect and perhaps scrap this thing as it is in established democracies…If we want to continue to live with this communist arrangement then, we will perhaps have to go further downstream to enable every card-bearing member of the party to vote.”

Additionally, the Majority Leader cautioned against apathy among MPs who did not secure victory in their Parliamentary primaries, emphasizing the importance of continued engagement in parliamentary business.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'I left Akufo-Addo 57 debt-to-GDP, 6.6 deficit, 15.5 inflation, 960,000 metric tonnes of cocoa but today's debt-to-GDP 100+ ' — Mahama 'I left Akufo-Addo 57% debt-to-GDP, 6.6% deficit, 15.5% inflation, 960,000 metri...

2 hours ago

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams party leaders for demanding cars, lands ahead of parliamentary primaries Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams party leaders for demanding cars, lands ahead of parliam...

2 hours ago

SALL Election Petition: Court dismisses Tsatsu Tsikatas applications SALL Election Petition: Court dismisses Tsatsu Tsikata’s applications

2 hours ago

Mahama explains why he didn't leave behind an economic mess Mahama explains why he didn't leave behind an economic mess

2 hours ago

Let's form great alliance to rescue Ghana from the abyss – PPP to Ghanaians Let's form “great alliance” to rescue Ghana from the abyss – PPP to Ghanaians

2 hours ago

PAC orders NIA Boss Ken Attafuah to pay back GH98,000 SSNIT penalty in a month PAC orders NIA Boss Ken Attafuah to pay back GH₵98,000 SSNIT penalty in a month

2 hours ago

It's possible for dried fish to walk back to the sea than NPP's Felicia Tetteh winning Sagnarigu seat — A. B. A. Fuseini brags It's possible for dried fish to walk back to the sea than NPP's Felicia Tetteh w...

2 hours ago

NCA justifies closure of Salt FM in Agogo for using expired license NCA justifies closure of Salt FM in Agogo for using expired license

2 hours ago

GJA demands arrest, prosecution of persons who assaulted Citi FMTV reporter in Yendi GJA demands arrest, prosecution of persons who assaulted Citi FM/TV reporter in ...

2 hours ago

NHIA orders service providers to discourage copayments NHIA orders service providers to discourage copayments

Just in....
body-container-line