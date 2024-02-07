Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slams party leaders for demanding cars, lands ahead of parliamentary primaries

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has criticized certain political party leaders for making extravagant demands, including requests for cars and land, as prerequisites for allowing party members to contest in Parliamentary primaries.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu condemned such instances of vote buying, emphasizing the need to address this issue in the country’s electoral process.

Speaking during a leadership engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps on Wednesday, February 7, the Majority Leader stated, “You have people coming to you to tell you that buy a car for us before we vote for you. Especially the leadership of the parties, they ask for cars before they allow you to contest, even land…we should be real.”

The Suame MP also proposed that political parties reconsider such practices, suggesting introspection to possibly eliminate these demands.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu highlighted the need for a shift towards a system resembling established democracies or expanding voting rights to all card-bearing party members.

“My own proposition is that the parties should introspect and perhaps scrap this thing as it is in established democracies…If we want to continue to live with this communist arrangement then, we will perhaps have to go further downstream to enable every card-bearing member of the party to vote.”

Additionally, the Majority Leader cautioned against apathy among MPs who did not secure victory in their Parliamentary primaries, emphasizing the importance of continued engagement in parliamentary business.