Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
07.02.2024 Health

Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Director

By Samuel Nana Effah Obeng || Contributor
Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Director
07.02.2024 LISTEN

The Municipal Health Director of the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirim Municipality in the Central Region Martin Daanko has revealed that out of the 496 teenage pregnancies cases recorded in the municipality, 201 of the cases representing 41% were impregnated by farmers (crop farmers and fish farmers).

He added that drivers were responsible for 118 cases.

According to him, the rest included artisans, vulcanizers, teachers, security officers and students.

Speaking at the 2023 annual performance review meeting at the municipal assembly conference hall, Mr. Martin Sumani Daanko said the worrying situation requires a multi-sectorial collaboration and efforts to address it.

The municipal health director further hinted that the age group of men mostly responsible for teenage pregnancies was attributable to men between 20-29 years.

He called on chiefs, the municipal assembly and religious groups to help curb the menace.

Mr Daanko further revealed that anemia in pregnancy is still high in the municipality and urged all pregnant mothers to take their nutrition and feeding needs seriously in ensuring good growth of mother and baby.

During the period under review, the municipality recorded two maternal deaths representing a maternal mortality ratio of 59/100,000 live births compared to the national target of 125/100,000 live births. With the Central Region holding the enviable tag of being the safest region to give birth in health facilities in 2022, the municipal health director encouraged pregnant women to visit health facilities for delivery services.

For her part, the regional health director expressed worry about the staff attrition rate in the region. Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu said the desire to seek greener pastures elsewhere has placed more workload on those who remain at the post.

She pleaded with health practitioners to stay back and help render quality healthcare services to the people. Dr. Okoh-Owusu also hinted that as part of strategies to ensure that health workers are well motivated and encouraged, the regional health directorate has introduced some attractive incentives and initiatives.

The 2023 annual performance review meeting which hosted some chiefs, security personnel, media and other stakeholders in the municipality was under the theme, “Achieving better Health Outcomes through Universal Health Coverage in KEEA municipality: the Role of Stakeholders."

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I’m eager to serve Ghanaians; I won’t ask for honeymoon – Bawumia chides Mahama

2 hours ago

Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Director Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Direct...

3 hours ago

Gov't has steered the economy from catastrophe - Bawumia Gov't has steered the economy from catastrophe - Bawumia  

3 hours ago

Ghana needs a leader like Bawumia who understands digitisation, geopolitics - Kufuor Ghana needs a leader like Bawumia who understands digitisation, geopolitics - Ku...

3 hours ago

NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama NDC will revitalise cotton production and regulate soybean industry - Mahama  

3 hours ago

Depreciation of cedi under NPP lower than was inherited – Bawumia insists Depreciation of cedi under NPP lower than was inherited – Bawumia insists

3 hours ago

Weve created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 – Bawumia We’ve created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 – Bawumia

3 hours ago

I will empower small-scale miners to do responsible mining; grow their operations — Bawumia I will empower small-scale miners to do responsible mining; grow their operation...

3 hours ago

Suspend 15 VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to ECG, NEDCO Suspend 15% VAT on electricity pending further engagements — Finance Ministry to...

3 hours ago

Therell be 30-40 cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if elected President — Bawumia There’ll be 30-40% cut in public transport costs with EVs introduction if electe...

Just in....
body-container-line