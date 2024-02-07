Farmers in KEEA impregnates 201 teenagers, drivers 118 teenagers – Health Director

07.02.2024 LISTEN

The Municipal Health Director of the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirim Municipality in the Central Region Martin Daanko has revealed that out of the 496 teenage pregnancies cases recorded in the municipality, 201 of the cases representing 41% were impregnated by farmers (crop farmers and fish farmers).

He added that drivers were responsible for 118 cases.

According to him, the rest included artisans, vulcanizers, teachers, security officers and students.

Speaking at the 2023 annual performance review meeting at the municipal assembly conference hall, Mr. Martin Sumani Daanko said the worrying situation requires a multi-sectorial collaboration and efforts to address it.

The municipal health director further hinted that the age group of men mostly responsible for teenage pregnancies was attributable to men between 20-29 years.

He called on chiefs, the municipal assembly and religious groups to help curb the menace.

Mr Daanko further revealed that anemia in pregnancy is still high in the municipality and urged all pregnant mothers to take their nutrition and feeding needs seriously in ensuring good growth of mother and baby.

During the period under review, the municipality recorded two maternal deaths representing a maternal mortality ratio of 59/100,000 live births compared to the national target of 125/100,000 live births. With the Central Region holding the enviable tag of being the safest region to give birth in health facilities in 2022, the municipal health director encouraged pregnant women to visit health facilities for delivery services.

For her part, the regional health director expressed worry about the staff attrition rate in the region. Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu said the desire to seek greener pastures elsewhere has placed more workload on those who remain at the post.

She pleaded with health practitioners to stay back and help render quality healthcare services to the people. Dr. Okoh-Owusu also hinted that as part of strategies to ensure that health workers are well motivated and encouraged, the regional health directorate has introduced some attractive incentives and initiatives.

The 2023 annual performance review meeting which hosted some chiefs, security personnel, media and other stakeholders in the municipality was under the theme, “Achieving better Health Outcomes through Universal Health Coverage in KEEA municipality: the Role of Stakeholders."