Parliament has issued a directive to Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), to refund over GH₵98,000, which was deducted from the Authority’s account as a penalty for delayed transfer of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

The penalty was imposed after the NIA failed to promptly remit SSNIT contributions, leading to the utilization of the Authority’s funds to cover the penalty.

The Public Accounts Committee, aligning with the Auditor General’s recommendation, has affirmed that both Prof. Ken Attafuah and the financial controller should be held responsible for the penalty.

In a hearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 7, the Executive Secretary of the NIA was given a one-month deadline to reimburse the amount.

The committee rejected the explanation provided by Prof. Attafuah regarding the delayed payment to SSNIT.

“The recommendation is that you should refund the money; the money should be refunded from the Chief Executive and Financial Controller.

“You have come to explain why you did not pay the money you withheld to SSNIT, but the committee will not accept your explanation," stated the committee.

Consequently, the committee endorsed the Auditor General's recommendation, emphasizing that the Chief Executive and the Financial Controller should refund the money to the recovery account of the Auditor General.

“So the recommendation of the Auditor General still holds, the Chief Executive and the Financial Controller should go and refund the money to the recovery account of the auditor general and this should be done in one month,” the committee added.