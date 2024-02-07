Akufo-Addo’s mismanagement, cluelessness of Bawumia is the cause of Ghana’s crisis – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of mismanaging the economy and driving the country into a crisis.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Tamale as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’, the former President said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been clueless as the head of the Economic Management Team.

According to John Dramani Mahama, the only thing the government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has been good at is propaganda.

“They are good at propaganda and so they just keep repeating ‘we came and met your mess, we came and met your mess’. In 2016 for the first time in Ghana’s history we run the government budget without taking GHS1 from the Bank of Ghana, zero borrowing from the central bank. You in 2021, GHS42 billion, you made Central Bank print for you.

“The following year GHS35 billion, you made Central Bank print for you and that’s why today the Central Bank is broke. Because it made a loss of more than GHS60 billion. When I was president Central Bank made a profit of more than GHS1 billion. And so that propaganda must stop once and for all. You didn’t inherit a mess.

“You inherited an economy that was doing well. It's you, by your mismanagement, your clueless finance minister, and your clueless head of economic management team who now wants to run away from economic issues to become the champion of Digitalisation, it is they who have created this mess,” John Dramani Mahama argued at the town hall meeting in Tamale.

John Dramani Mahama is set to take his Building Ghana Tour to the Greater Accra Region after touring several regions across the country as part of his campaign.