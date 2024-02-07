Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo’s mismanagement, cluelessness of Bawumia is the cause of Ghana’s crisis – Mahama

Headlines Akufo-Addos mismanagement, cluelessness of Bawumia is the cause of Ghanas crisis – Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of mismanaging the economy and driving the country into a crisis.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Tamale as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’, the former President said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been clueless as the head of the Economic Management Team.

According to John Dramani Mahama, the only thing the government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has been good at is propaganda.

“They are good at propaganda and so they just keep repeating ‘we came and met your mess, we came and met your mess’. In 2016 for the first time in Ghana’s history we run the government budget without taking GHS1 from the Bank of Ghana, zero borrowing from the central bank. You in 2021, GHS42 billion, you made Central Bank print for you.

“The following year GHS35 billion, you made Central Bank print for you and that’s why today the Central Bank is broke. Because it made a loss of more than GHS60 billion. When I was president Central Bank made a profit of more than GHS1 billion. And so that propaganda must stop once and for all. You didn’t inherit a mess.

“You inherited an economy that was doing well. It's you, by your mismanagement, your clueless finance minister, and your clueless head of economic management team who now wants to run away from economic issues to become the champion of Digitalisation, it is they who have created this mess,” John Dramani Mahama argued at the town hall meeting in Tamale.

John Dramani Mahama is set to take his Building Ghana Tour to the Greater Accra Region after touring several regions across the country as part of his campaign.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho Bawumia will set his agenda for discussion today while Mahama campaigns on how t...

3 hours ago

ECG addresses billing issues in communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage ECG addresses billing issues in communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage

3 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa Sacking 24 MMDCEs useless unless followed by ministerial reshuffle — Kofi Bentil

3 hours ago

PPP accuses NPP government of nepotism in appointments PPP accuses NPP government of nepotism in appointments

3 hours ago

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Claims Ken Ofori-Atta illegally took GHS77 million from Contingency Vault for fo...

4 hours ago

We paid more than GH70,000 to NSA for 2023 December concert– Stonebwoys manager We paid more than GH¢70,000 to NSA for 2023 December concert– Stonebwoy’s manage...

4 hours ago

What are the track records of Mahama and Bawumia – Alan questions What are the track records of Mahama and Bawumia – Alan questions

4 hours ago

Hawa Koomson has called for truce – GJA Hawa Koomson has called for truce – GJA

Just in....
body-container-line