Stop your propaganda, you didn’t inherit any mess from me – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has hit out at President Akufo-Addo’s government for continuously blaming him for the mess the country finds itself in.

According to him, the claim that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) inherited the mess from his government is false and only propaganda.

John Dramani Mahama speaking at a town hall meeting at Tamale argued that Ghana is in a mess due to the mismanagement of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the failure of Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.

“They are good at propaganda and so they just keep repeating ‘We came and met your mess, we came and met your mess’. In 2016 for the first time in Ghana’s history, we run the government budget without taking GHS1 from the Bank of Ghana, zero borrowing from the central bank. You in 2021, GHS42 billion, you made Central Bank print for you.

“The following year GHS35 billion, you made Central Bank print for you and that’s why today the Central Bank is broke. Because it made a loss of more than GHS60 billion. When I was president Central Bank made a profit of more than GHS1 billion. And so that propaganda must stop once and for all. You didn’t inherit a mess,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer of the NDC CONTINUED, “You inherited an economy that was doing well. It's you, by your mismanagement, your clueless finance minister, and your clueless head of economic management team who now wants to run away from economic issues to become the champion of Digitalisation, it is they who have created this mess.”

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that when voted as President in the 2024 General Election, he will clean up the mess of President Akufo-Addo and build a better Ghana for all to benefit.