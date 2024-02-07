Bawumia will set his agenda for discussion today while Mahama campaigns on how to manage the Black Stars – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has mocked plans by John Dramani Mahama to rebuild the Black Stars when he becomes President again.

In a series of posts on X, he said he expects Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to set an agenda for everyone to discuss as he accused the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of failing to set an agenda during his tour of the various regions.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho insists that due to the failure of John Dramani Mahama, the NPP flagbearer will leave the NDC gasping for air when he sets his agenda on Wednesday, February 7.

“Honestly, I can’t stop weeping for my beloved NDC bcos I am aghast at what is happening. 2008 by this time, when some of us were in-charge, the NPP Govt was gasping for breath. Today, we are sitting & Dr. Bawumia is going to set his agenda & leave us gasping for breath. Sad!

“As a Communications Expert, Campaign Strategist - key architect of NDC’s 2008 victory, (which nobody can take away from me), I am cringing at the thought of Dr. Bawumia setting his Agenda today for us to be discussing while my Candidate is campaigning to manage Black Stars,” Koku Anyidoho said in his posts.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is billed to speak at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium today at 4 pm.