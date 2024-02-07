The nation address to be delivered by Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will clash with the highly anticipated AFCON semi-final matches today, prompting discussions about rescheduling the event to Thursday to avoid low patronage.

Dr. Bawumia, who was elected as the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer last November, is set to outline his vision for Ghana on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The address is expected to cover the current state of affairs of their government, as well as future plans for prosperity.

The theme for Dr. Bawumia's speech is "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future."

However, concerns have been raised about a potential conflict with the AFCON semi-final matches scheduled for day at the same time.

Ghana's arch-rival Nigeria faces South Africa at 5:00pm, coinciding with the proposed timing for Dr. Bawumia's address.

Also at 8:00 pm, Cote D'Ivoire will be in a crucial match against DR Congo, making it challenging for the Vice President's address to get wide attention particularly soccer enthusiasts.

Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, expressed his concerns and suggested a solution.

"Apart from the conflicting radio stations who have to run commentary and so forth, you may also have a divided attention.

“So, free consultancy, shift it to Thursday," Sefa Kayi recommended during his show.