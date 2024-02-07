ECG addresses billing issues in communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced plans to address billing challenges faced by customers in communities affected by the recent spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

In a statement released on February 6, ECG acknowledged that residents within the North, Central and South Tongu Districts have experienced over-billing issues mainly due to non-reading of post-paid meters in the aftermath of the dam spillage.

"ECG is undertaking a comprehensive meter audit within the affected communities to reconcile the accounts involved and ensure the replacement of their faulty meters without a fee," the statement said in part.

Affected customers have been encouraged to cooperate with ECG staff during the meter audit exercise.

The meter auditing and replacement exercise forms part of ECG's efforts to resolve billing disputes that arose as a result of damages to infrastructure from the heavy flooding.

It aims to ensure customers in the spillage-hit regions are billed accurately going forward.