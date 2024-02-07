Sacking 24 MMDCEs useless unless followed by ministerial reshuffle — Kofi Bentil

The sacking of 24 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMMDCEs) by President Akufo-Addo will be meaningless unless it is accompanied by a broader ministerial reshuffle, according to Policy Analyst Kofi Bentil.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 6, Mr. Bentil opined that revoking the appointments of the MMDCEs alone will not address the problems that have afflicted the government.

He wrote, "The sacking of DCEs is meaningless unless it is linked to and followed by a major reshuffle to remove ministers and all who are part of the mess which have created problems for all of us!!"

The Vice President of IMANI Africa think tank argued that a deeper shake-up of the cabinet is needed to "clear the way for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take full charge!!"

Mr. Bentil's comments come after President Akufo-Addo relieved 24 MMDCEs of their positions last week and nominated new appointees.

However, the Policy Analyst believes this alone will not solve the government's challenges unless coupled with a broader changes to the ministerial lineup.

Only then, according to Kofi Bentil, will the President's bid to revitalize his government in its final year be meaningful.