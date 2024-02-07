Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Sacking 24 MMDCEs useless unless followed by ministerial reshuffle — Kofi Bentil

Headlines Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa

The sacking of 24 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMMDCEs) by President Akufo-Addo will be meaningless unless it is accompanied by a broader ministerial reshuffle, according to Policy Analyst Kofi Bentil.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 6, Mr. Bentil opined that revoking the appointments of the MMDCEs alone will not address the problems that have afflicted the government.

He wrote, "The sacking of DCEs is meaningless unless it is linked to and followed by a major reshuffle to remove ministers and all who are part of the mess which have created problems for all of us!!"

The Vice President of IMANI Africa think tank argued that a deeper shake-up of the cabinet is needed to "clear the way for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take full charge!!"

Mr. Bentil's comments come after President Akufo-Addo relieved 24 MMDCEs of their positions last week and nominated new appointees.

However, the Policy Analyst believes this alone will not solve the government's challenges unless coupled with a broader changes to the ministerial lineup.

Only then, according to Kofi Bentil, will the President's bid to revitalize his government in its final year be meaningful.

27202461920-23041q5ddx-720175d9-2f6d-4584-a9ca-078b136dd1be.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho Bawumia will set his agenda for discussion today while Mahama campaigns on how t...

2 hours ago

ECG addresses billing issues in communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage ECG addresses billing issues in communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa Sacking 24 MMDCEs useless unless followed by ministerial reshuffle — Kofi Bentil

2 hours ago

PPP accuses NPP government of nepotism in appointments PPP accuses NPP government of nepotism in appointments

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Claims Ken Ofori-Atta illegally took GHS77 million from Contingency Vault for fo...

3 hours ago

We paid more than GH70,000 to NSA for 2023 December concert– Stonebwoys manager We paid more than GH¢70,000 to NSA for 2023 December concert– Stonebwoy’s manage...

3 hours ago

What are the track records of Mahama and Bawumia – Alan questions What are the track records of Mahama and Bawumia – Alan questions

3 hours ago

Hawa Koomson has called for truce – GJA Hawa Koomson has called for truce – GJA

Just in....
body-container-line