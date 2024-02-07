International Court of Justice elects new president and first African female vice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has elected a new president and vice-president for three-year terms.

Judge Nawaf Salam of Lebanon was voted by his peers to serve as the new president while Judge Julia Sebutinde of Uganda became the first woman to hold the position of vice-president.

In a statement, the ICJ announced that Judge Salam had been elected to replace the outgoing president, Judge Joan Donoghue of the United States, who completed her term.

Judge Salam brings extensive experience in international law and diplomacy to the role, having previously served as Lebanon's ambassador to the United Nations for over a decade.

69-year-old Sebutinde will be the first African woman to serve in this role in the ICJ's nearly 100-year history.

Judge Sebutinde has served on the ICJ since 2012 and has prior experience as a judge on the UN's Special Court for Sierra Leone.

The president and vice-president are responsible for overseeing the court's judicial activities and administration.

The International Court of Justice is composed of 15 judges elected to nine-year terms of office by the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.