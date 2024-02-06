Modern Ghana logo
My support for ‘Ken must go’ contributed to my defeat – Adomako Kissi reveals

Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has attributed his loss in the recent New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primaries to his endorsement of the widely supported ‘Ken must go’ campaign.

Dr. Adomako, who advocated for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta amid the country’s economic challenges, lost the primary to Elder Emmanuel Tobbin with a vote tally of 818 to 566.

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Dr. Adomako suggested that his support for the ‘Ken must go’ campaign may have played a role in his defeat.

He acknowledged multiple factors at play but highlighted his dissenting stance as a potential contributor to his loss.

“I think that there were many factors. One that comes to mind is you know having a dissenting mind. What I mean by that is there have been several cases that I had with a dissenting mind and I think that it may have contributed.

“For instance, I am one of the few who stood initially, for Ken must go’. I wouldn’t say that is the one key reason but I think it may have contributed.”

He also acknowledged that his support for the Alan Kyeremanten movement could have played a role in his failure to secure the candidacy for representing the people of Anyaa-Sowutuom in the upcoming December polls.

-citinewsroom

