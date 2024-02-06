Modern Ghana logo
Professor Jane Naana launches VOVO initiative

Social News Professor Jane Naana launches VOVO initiative
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, 2020 Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress has launched the Voice out, Vote out (VOVO) initiative with a call on the youth to mobilise and disseminate the Party's ideologies.

“The youth must mobilize and disseminate the party's ideologies effectively, leveraging platforms such as TEIN students to engage the broader Ghanaian population.”

Launching the VOVO Initiative, she said it served as a rallying call for party members and the youth to unite, voice their concerns, and actively participate in shaping Ghana's future.

That, she added underscored the importance of grassroots engagement, collective action, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles and called for unity within the party and the need to work collaboratively towards a common goal.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed the significance of engaging party structures and working closely with branch executives and emphasized the collective responsibility of propagating “Voice out, vote out,” urging attendees to advocate change and voice their concerns for the betterment of the country.

The initiative highlighted the role of the youth in shaping the future of Ghana, encouraging them to participate in national affairs and utilize platforms, such as social media, to amplify their voices.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang underscored the importance of democracy and the inclusion of diverse voices in nation-building efforts, urging fair treatment and understanding of differing perspectives and called for resilience and boldness in implementing initiatives, emphasizing the need for action beyond mere rhetoric.

She emphasized the need for a collective effort to uphold democracy, resist bribery, and ensure a prosperous future for the nation.

GNA

