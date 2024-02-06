African Institute on International Law to host summer academy on the continental shelf

The African Institute on International Law, in collaboration with the University of the Faroe Islands, is to host the Summer Academy on the Continental Shelf (SACS), which is an in-depth seminar on intricate legal and technical aspects that relate to the regime of the continental shelf.

The SACS seminar will be held in Arusha, Tanzania, from April 21 to 27, 2024, and tutored by judges of international courts and tribunals, members of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, and international practitioners with lengthy experiences in continental shelf matters.

The purpose of the SACS seminar is to disseminate scientific and legal knowledge relating to the regime of the continental shelf, in particular the area beyond 200 nautical miles.

Commissioner and Advocate Bahame Tom Nyanduga, a former Member of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the current AIIL Vice Rector responsible for Administration, Capacity Building, and Cooperation, stated this in a document.

Applications for admission to SACS should be submitted to [email protected] with a copy to [email protected] and [email protected] no later than February 15, 2024.

The SACS working document made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, explained that SACS will confer special focus on the intricate legal and technical conditions governing the entitlement to and establishment of the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles and on the delimitation of overlapping entitlements to such areas.

“Emphasis will therefore be given to Articles 76 and 83 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and Annex II thereto,” the AIIL stated.

According to the working document, SACS is funded by a generous capacity-building contribution provided by the Government of the Faroe Islands, thereby making a significant contribution to the dissemination of knowledge of the law of the sea.

The one-week academy will give a comprehensive overview and examination of the technical and legal aspects of Article 76, the interrelationship of scientific and legal concepts inherent to the regime of the continental shelf, the function of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, and the establishment of the outer limits of the continental shelf; the delimitation methodology of the continental shelf; and the demonstration of entitlement to the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles.

SACS is intended for researchers, practitioners, civil servants, and advanced graduate students. An academic background corresponding to a Bachelor's degree or higher is required, and applicants are requested to submit their Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic certificates, a personal statement, and two reference letters.