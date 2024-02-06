Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.02.2024 Headlines

Sacking coaches won’t solve Black Stars’ challenges, overhaul your strategy – Speaker Bagbin to GFA

Sacking coaches wont solve Black Stars challenges, overhaul your strategy – Speaker Bagbin to GFA
06.02.2024 LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has noted that the dismissal of coaches from the senior national football team, the Black Stars, is not a cure-all solution for addressing the team’s recent lacklustre performances.

Following the Black Stars’ third-place finish in Group B at the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, where they failed to secure a victory, including a loss to Cape Verde and draws with Egypt and Mozambique, head coach Chris Hughton was terminated, and the entire technical team was disbanded.

In a formal address to Parliament at the start of the first meeting of the fourth session, Mr Bagbin emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenges facing Ghana’s football.

“The Black Stars and their handlers must know that they represent more than just a football team. They are a symbol of our national pride, cohesion and resilience.

“They must therefore endeavour to rise from the ashes of these setbacks and demonstrate to the world the true power of Ghana’s football. It is high time we huddled together to discuss the current state of Ghana’s football and consider a comprehensive strategy for the future.

“The sacking of coaches is not the panacea for the challenges, we must evaluate the football infrastructure, youth development programmes, coaching standards and administrative structures to identify areas for improvements,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Don't scrap indelible ink use – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to EC Election 2024: Don't scrap indelible ink use – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to EC

2 hours ago

You've produced two sons: Trustworthy Mahama and untrustworthy Bawumia – Fifi Kwetey tells northerners to choose 'the one you can trust' You've produced two sons: Trustworthy Mahama and untrustworthy Bawumia – Fifi Kw...

3 hours ago

Most Africans feel free to make choices in elections — Afrobarometer Most Africans feel free to make choices in elections — Afrobarometer

3 hours ago

A file photo Most Africans no longer see elections as the best way to choose their leaders — ...

3 hours ago

Yaw Buanen Asamoa, former NPP member I've become more handsome after exiting NPP — Buaben Asamoa

3 hours ago

Buaben Asamoa, former Adentan MP NPP and NDC see Ghana as their property, don't care about citizens but their int...

3 hours ago

Senegals parliament votes to reschedule February 25 elections to December 15 Senegal’s parliament votes to reschedule February 25 elections to December 15

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah stolen cash: High Court adjourns case to March 8 Cecilia Dapaah stolen cash: High Court adjourns case to March 8

3 hours ago

Parliament adopts new standing orders; MPs to recite national pledge before days business Parliament adopts new standing orders; MPs to recite national pledge before day’...

5 hours ago

What's happening currently isn't 'dumsor'; it's just a localised fault —Mahama What's happening currently isn't 'dumsor'; it's just a localised fault — Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line