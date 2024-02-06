Pharmacy Associations angey over ban of 142 imported drugs

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana have jointly expressed concerns regarding the Ministry of Health’s proposed import ban on 142 drugs in Ghana.

While not rejecting the idea of restrictions, the pharmacists are urging a careful and thorough approach to prevent unintended consequences that may impact the health and well-being of the Ghanaian population.

During a press conference in Accra, representatives from the pharmaceutical groups highlighted their prior collaboration with the ministry during the ban on the initial 49 drugs.

They emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement during that process, allowing wholesalers to identify drugs with local manufacturing capacity.

Fiifi Yamoah, the Executive Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana, raised the point that, unlike the previous ban, no stakeholder meeting had taken place this time.

He called for a similar dialogue to facilitate discussions on the proposed ban, ensuring that local manufacturers can effectively take over production without compromising the quality of the drugs.

