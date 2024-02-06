Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ensure cocoa farmers are put on pension scheme - Employment Minister tasks new CEO of NPRA

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News Ensure cocoa farmers are put on pension scheme - Employment Minister tasks new CEO of NPRA
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has tasked the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions and Regulations Authority (NPRA), Mr John Kwaning Mbroh, to work with the Ghana Cocoa Board to ensure that cocoa farmers are put on a pension scheme.

The Minister also advised the new CEO to work closely with the Ministry of Finance to stem the tide, especially on the Tier 2 Pensions, stating that, “when payment of pensions delays, it does so to the disadvantage of the would-be pensioner, therefore, you have the responsibility to manage the future of every Ghanaian when they retire.”

Mr Baffour-Awuah said this when he swore in the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions and Regulations Authority (NPRA), Mr John Kwaning Mbroh into office.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Mr Mbroh as the new CEO following the compulsory retirement of Mr Hayford Attah Krufi.

He stated the appointment comes at a time when the pensions space was turbulent with labour unions raising issues on pensions and payment of deductions every month.

He commended the Board members of NPRA for showing solidarity with the new CEO and asked the CEO to reciprocate through his actions.

The CEO, Mr. Kwaning Mbroh, assured the Minister that the pension sector would be his number one priority.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC only care about their greedy interest, not the well-being of Ghanaians – Buaben Asamoa NPP, NDC only care about their greedy interest, not the well-being of Ghanaians ...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Dont change election date; focus on your mandate to conduct free, fair election – CSOs charge EC 2024 election: Don’t change election date; focus on your mandate to conduct free...

2 hours ago

Movement for Change Leader, Mr. Alan Kyerematen Stop the lazy man's approach of imposing so many taxes on Ghanaians; deal with c...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 2024 Elections: Changing December 7 date won’t be accepted – Minority cautions E...

2 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and Ernest Owusu Bempah, NPP Deputy Communications Director ‘Shut up, you're a morally deficient character criticising Kofi Bentil’ — Owusu ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo government deliberately sabotaging NDC MPs - Dr. Minta Nyarku Akufo-Addo government deliberately sabotaging NDC MPs - Dr. Minta Nyarku

3 hours ago

Abdallah Murijana and Mohammed Osman Sagnarigu: NPP Executives sacked for campaigning for Mahama

3 hours ago

Well not countenance elimination of indelible ink from electoral process – Dr. Ato Forson We’ll not countenance elimination of indelible ink from electoral process – Dr. ...

3 hours ago

Sacking coaches wont solve Black Stars challenges, overhaul your strategy – Speaker Bagbin to GFA Sacking coaches won’t solve Black Stars’ challenges, overhaul your strategy – Sp...

3 hours ago

Pharmacy Associations angey over ban of 142 imported drugs Pharmacy Associations angey over ban of 142 imported drugs

Just in....
body-container-line