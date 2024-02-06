Ensure cocoa farmers are put on pension scheme - Employment Minister tasks new CEO of NPRA

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has tasked the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions and Regulations Authority (NPRA), Mr John Kwaning Mbroh, to work with the Ghana Cocoa Board to ensure that cocoa farmers are put on a pension scheme.

The Minister also advised the new CEO to work closely with the Ministry of Finance to stem the tide, especially on the Tier 2 Pensions, stating that, “when payment of pensions delays, it does so to the disadvantage of the would-be pensioner, therefore, you have the responsibility to manage the future of every Ghanaian when they retire.”

Mr Baffour-Awuah said this when he swore in the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions and Regulations Authority (NPRA), Mr John Kwaning Mbroh into office.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Mr Mbroh as the new CEO following the compulsory retirement of Mr Hayford Attah Krufi.

He stated the appointment comes at a time when the pensions space was turbulent with labour unions raising issues on pensions and payment of deductions every month.

He commended the Board members of NPRA for showing solidarity with the new CEO and asked the CEO to reciprocate through his actions.

The CEO, Mr. Kwaning Mbroh, assured the Minister that the pension sector would be his number one priority.