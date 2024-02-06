Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Recruitment Video: Employment Ministry denies receiving request for recruitment in Canada

By ISD || contributor
Social News Recruitment Video: Employment Ministry denies receiving request for recruitment in Canada
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has denounced a video circulating online that alleges a Ghanaian woman was denied authorisation to recruit labour for jobs in Canada.

In a press statement, the Ministry said the YouTube video containing claims by a man named Farouk Al-Wahab is "replete with falsehood and inconsistencies."

The video alleged the ministry prevented a Ghanaian woman from recruiting workers for Alberta's oilfields. However, the Ministry said it has never received such a request.

"Neither the Ministry nor the Labour Department has been approached by any Ghanaian lady with a request to recruit Ghanaian labour for employment in Alberta Oilfields of Canada," the statement said.

The Ministry said there are licensed private employment agencies authorised to recruit Ghanaians for overseas jobs within the legal frameworks.

It published an updated list of such agencies on its website [www.melr.gov.gh] for verification.

The Ministry denounced the video as "false, malicious and designed to tarnish the good image and reputation of the Ministry and Ghanaian leaders."

It urged the public to disregard the video's claims.

In the statement, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating access to decent jobs through safe pathways without hindrance.

The Ministry vowed to take measures against false news on recruitment.

The public is advised to verify overseas job offers and recruiters through the Ministry to avoid scams.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC only care about their greedy interest, not the well-being of Ghanaians – Buaben Asamoa NPP, NDC only care about their greedy interest, not the well-being of Ghanaians ...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Dont change election date; focus on your mandate to conduct free, fair election – CSOs charge EC 2024 election: Don’t change election date; focus on your mandate to conduct free...

2 hours ago

Movement for Change Leader, Mr. Alan Kyerematen Stop the lazy man's approach of imposing so many taxes on Ghanaians; deal with c...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 2024 Elections: Changing December 7 date won’t be accepted – Minority cautions E...

2 hours ago

Senior political science lecturer at University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and Ernest Owusu Bempah, NPP Deputy Communications Director ‘Shut up, you're a morally deficient character criticising Kofi Bentil’ — Owusu ...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo government deliberately sabotaging NDC MPs - Dr. Minta Nyarku Akufo-Addo government deliberately sabotaging NDC MPs - Dr. Minta Nyarku

3 hours ago

Abdallah Murijana and Mohammed Osman Sagnarigu: NPP Executives sacked for campaigning for Mahama

3 hours ago

Well not countenance elimination of indelible ink from electoral process – Dr. Ato Forson We’ll not countenance elimination of indelible ink from electoral process – Dr. ...

3 hours ago

Sacking coaches wont solve Black Stars challenges, overhaul your strategy – Speaker Bagbin to GFA Sacking coaches won’t solve Black Stars’ challenges, overhaul your strategy – Sp...

3 hours ago

Pharmacy Associations angey over ban of 142 imported drugs Pharmacy Associations angey over ban of 142 imported drugs

Just in....
body-container-line