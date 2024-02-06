Recruitment Video: Employment Ministry denies receiving request for recruitment in Canada

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has denounced a video circulating online that alleges a Ghanaian woman was denied authorisation to recruit labour for jobs in Canada.

In a press statement, the Ministry said the YouTube video containing claims by a man named Farouk Al-Wahab is "replete with falsehood and inconsistencies."

The video alleged the ministry prevented a Ghanaian woman from recruiting workers for Alberta's oilfields. However, the Ministry said it has never received such a request.

"Neither the Ministry nor the Labour Department has been approached by any Ghanaian lady with a request to recruit Ghanaian labour for employment in Alberta Oilfields of Canada," the statement said.

The Ministry said there are licensed private employment agencies authorised to recruit Ghanaians for overseas jobs within the legal frameworks.

It published an updated list of such agencies on its website [www.melr.gov.gh] for verification.

The Ministry denounced the video as "false, malicious and designed to tarnish the good image and reputation of the Ministry and Ghanaian leaders."

It urged the public to disregard the video's claims.

In the statement, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating access to decent jobs through safe pathways without hindrance.

The Ministry vowed to take measures against false news on recruitment.

The public is advised to verify overseas job offers and recruiters through the Ministry to avoid scams.