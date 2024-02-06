Modern Ghana logo
Africa Safer Internet Day: Cybersecurity Authority calls on stakeholders to collaborate to combat Online Child Abuse

By Millicent Addo Koranteng II Contributor
The Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) has called on stakeholders to unite to safeguard the digital well-being of children as part of the 2024 Africa Safer Internet Day (ASID) celebration.

CSA made the call through a statement it issued on Friday, 4th February 2024, heralding the ASID which is today, 6th February, 2024.

The 2024 ASID celebration which is under the theme: “Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights” is geared towards creating awareness about child online provisions in the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038), highlighting cybersecurity threats that children face, and disseminating safety tips and acceptable online behaviours for young people.

Discussions will also explore channels for seeking redress in case of online safety concerns.

The CSA, in collaboration with UNICEF Ghana, the Ghana Education Service (GES), and other stakeholders, will spearhead the ASID celebration. The agenda includes sensitization events in schools, outreach programs on child digital safety for religious institutions, media engagements, and impactful social media campaigns.

According to a 2022 report from UNICEF Ghana, over 13,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse were reportedly accessed or uploaded in 2020. Interpol’s Global crime trends report for 2022 has also flagged online Child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) as a top ten crime trend, with a concerning 60% of member countries anticipating a significant increase in the future.

The government of Ghana in response to these alarming statistics has implemented various measures through CSA to fortify online safety. Some of the key initiatives implemented are the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which criminalizes child abuse, the National Online Protection framework tackling child online sexual exploitation and abuse and the cybersecurity/cybercrime incidents reporting points of contacts for streamlined reporting and inquiries.

The challenge has persisted despite these measures, prompting further collaborative efforts from the private sector, technology companies, civil society organizations, parents, teachers, and the media to close existing gaps and enhance awareness of child online safety issues across the country.

