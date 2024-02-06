Ya-Na commends Mahama, Bawumia for clean campaign so far

Ya-Na Abukari II has commended former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearers of National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their clean campaign so far.

He said just as he admonished Vice President Bawumia when he visited his palace last year, he would give the same message to the former President.

He said campaigning in opposite directions should not make them enemies, but proponents of different development opinions.

Ya-Na Abukari II gave the commendation when Former President Mahama called on him at the Gbewaa Palace as part of his Build Ghana tour in parts of the northern region.

Ya-Na urged the former President to leave a legacy that would make his children, family and Ghana proud when he leaves the political scene adding that the leadership was between him and Bawumia, and it was therefore incumbent on them to come out with winnable messages that could change the fortunes of Ghanaians.

Former President Mahama expressed his appreciation to the Ya-Na for peace in Dagbon and promised to strengthen the structures that would ensure everlasting peace.

He promised providing roads, electricity, water and other amenities and to upgrade the Yendi hospital to referral hospital so that cases from the eastern corridor would be referred there and promised tight security to reduce robbery to the barest minimum.

He commended Ya-Na for forming a local task force to assist the security to combat the criminals.

The former President later held a townhall meeting met black smiths, smock weavers, Electricians, Television repairers, Professional nurses, local kente weavers, hair dressers, nursing training, and associations to acquaint himself with their challenges.

He later visited Gushegu Municipality and Mion district.

