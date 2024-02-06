Modern Ghana logo
06.02.2024 Education

UTAG strike looms as UG chapter votes in favour

06.02.2024 LISTEN

The University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if the government fails to address their demands.

In a vote held on Monday, 433 out of 520 UG-UTAG members voted for strike action.

The union's president, Prof Ransford Gyampo, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Ghana Tonight show on Monday, February 5, said other university chapters will be voting on the motion in the coming days.

Prof Gyampo stated the union will first engage in further negotiations with the government in an attempt to resolve outstanding issues by Friday, February 9.

However, he warned that if negotiations don't lead to satisfactory outcomes, UTAG "will speak the language government understands" - a strong indication they are prepared to go on strike.

The key grievances triggering the threat of strike include poor conditions of service for lecturers and non-payment of certain financial benefits owed to members.

If UTAG proceeds with industrial action, it will join other public university staff unions currently on strike.

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) is already engaged in industrial action over similar poor wages and working conditions.

