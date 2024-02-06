Modern Ghana logo
Ghanaians want to know how you'll execute your 24-hour economy; they're tired of promises — Alan slams Mahama

The call for tangible plans and a move beyond traditional manifestos has been emphasized by Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who believes that Ghanaians are seeking real change and practical strategies from their political leaders.

Speaking on NEAT FM's afternoon political show, "Me Man Nti," the seasoned politician expressed the need for a departure from the conventional practice of presenting manifestos during election years.

Alan Kyerematen, who advocates for a shift towards practicable plans, argued that manifestos, which are often filled with promises, have not been consistently fulfilled in the past.

"Ghanaians now want to move beyond manifestos. They want practicable plans," Alan Kyerematen asserted during the interview.

In addition, Kyerematen scrutinized one of the key policies proposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama.

He specifically mentioned Mahama's 24-hour economy policy, describing it as a mere promise without clear details on the implementation plan.

"His 24-hour economy is just a promise; what Ghanaians want to know is the plan to execute that. Ghanaians are tired of all these promises," Kyerematen remarked.

