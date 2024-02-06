Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Young girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer

Health Young girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana Health Service (GHS), in an effort to reduce the prevalence of the human papillomavirus among women in Ghana, will roll out a vaccination campaign by the end of the year targeting pre-adolescents aged 9 to 14.

This nationwide vaccination aims to immunize adolescents before entering into sexual activity, given the alarming rate of cervical cancer.

Programmes Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, emphasized the necessity of the two-dose vaccine for each child.

“Because we have already done a pilot which was to learn lessons, we will roll out a nationwide vaccination, and our focus is usually on young people before they start their sexual debut. So by the end of the year, we should have started the vaccination.”

“While we were doing the piloting, we had to give three doses, then it came to two, and now we are talking of one, but the one dose is also premised on the fact that we need to have a well-established screening, but we are likely to do two doses because that is the best card put forward.”

According to the ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and Cancer , Ghana has a population of 10.6 million women ages 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Current estimates indicate that every year 2797 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 1699 die from the disease. Cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most frequent cancer among women in Ghana and the 2nd most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. Data is not yet available on the HPV burden in the general population of Ghana. However, in Western Africa, the region Ghana belongs to, about 4.3% of women in the general population are estimated to harbour cervical HPV16/18 infection at a given time, and 55.6% of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPVs 16 or 18.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Truck runs over mini bus from behind on Amasaman-Nsawam road, 7 killed Truck runs over mini bus from behind on Amasaman-Nsawam road, 7 killed

1 hour ago

Young girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer Young girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer

1 hour ago

Ghana experiencing worst and punitive tax regime ever – Seth Terkper Ghana experiencing worst and punitive tax regime ever – Seth Terkper

1 hour ago

Air quality report: Wear nose masks, the dust contains dangerous pathogens, parasites, disease-causing agents — Ghana Meteo to public Air quality report: Wear nose masks, the dust contains dangerous pathogens, para...

1 hour ago

Strictly adhere to bailout programme – IMF cautions Ghana Strictly adhere to bailout programme – IMF cautions Ghana

1 hour ago

Withdraw premature Emissions Levy, itll worsen already acidic business environment – FABAG to govt Withdraw premature Emissions Levy, it’ll worsen already acidic business environm...

1 hour ago

Suppliers of uniforms to SHSs threaten to picket over unpaid arrears Suppliers of uniforms to SHSs threaten to picket over unpaid arrears

1 hour ago

Its pathetic Alan Kyerematen cannot accept his defeat to Bawumia – Frank Annoh-Dompreh It’s pathetic Alan Kyerematen cannot accept his defeat to Bawumia – Frank Annoh-...

2 hours ago

At least six people lost their lives in the gas blast and massive fire ball that ensued. By LUIS TATO AFPFile Kenya arrests 'prime suspect' in deadly gas blast

2 hours ago

Sall had confirmed last July that he would not stand again. By Ludovic MARIN AFP President in troubled times: Senegal's Macky Sall

Just in....
body-container-line