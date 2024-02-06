Modern Ghana logo
What's happening currently isn't 'dumsor'; it's just a localised fault — Mahama

What's happening currently isn't 'dumsor'; it's just a localised fault —Mahama
The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has dismissed claims that power outages locally known as ‘dumsor’ is back under the President Akufo-Addo administration.

Power cuts in parts of the country have sparked debates whether the nation is witnessing a return of ‘dumsor.’

In an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr. Dubik Mahama categorically stated that “there is no dumsor in Ghana.”

He clarified that the recent power outages are attributed to locally generated faults.

"Dumsor is a load-shedding where we give you a schedule that we will switch off the lights at this or that time.

“What is currently happening is what we call a localised fault, meaning the fault is within your area," explained Mr. Dubik Mahama.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

