Spintex, Dzorwulu most expensive places to buy kenkey; Teshie, La cheap selling points — Kenkey Index

Spintex, Dzorwulu, Circle, and other places in the Accra Metropolis have been marked as the most expensive places to buy Kenkey.

Places such as Teshie, La, Osu, are areas where one could find cheaper kenkey to buy.

Sakumono, Odorkor, Weija, and Cantonments are also places where one could get kenkey that is not too expensive to buy.

The creator of the Kenkey Index, Kobina Aidoo, in an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV with Bernard Avle, wondered if the high prices of kenkey in areas along the Nsawam road are due to immigrant settlements.

“Most expensive kenkey places include Spintex, Dzorwulu, Dome, Ofankor, Achimota, Lapaz, North Kaneshie. Dzorwulu has quite been very expensive and has been very consistent. We want to delve deeper and see what is happening there, is it because there are immigrants there or not,” Creator of Kenkey Index said.

He noted that not all kenkey is created equally, adding that the most affordable kenkey was in the coastal areas.

Expensive kenkey selling places: Circle, Makola, Ofankor, Dome, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Tesano, and North Kaneshie.

Not-so-expensive places to get kenkey: Haatso, Madina, Sakumono, Nungua, Cantonments, Labone, Odorkor, Awoshie, Weija.

Cheaper places to buy kenkey: Osu, La, Mamprobi, Laterbiokorshie, Ablekuma, Kaneshie, Ablekuma, and Teshie.

Kenkey is an indigenous Ga meal eaten with black or red pepper, fish, sardine, canned beef, shrimp, etc., called 'komi,' while the Fantes call it 'dokono.'

-citinewsroom