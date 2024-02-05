GLOMEF gets first Country Director for Ghana

05.02.2024 LISTEN

A media and development communication expert, Clement Boateng, has been appointed as the Country Director of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a human rights and media advocacy organization.

Mr. Boateng, an accomplished leader with a distinguished track record in the non-profit-making sector, becomes the first Country Director of GLOMEF since the organization was founded over two decades ago.

A press release signed by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GLOMEF, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, said Mr. Boateng’s appointment took effect from February 1, 2024.

Mandate

Mr. Boateng’s mandate, according to the press release, is to drive forward the organization’s mission and a new strategic pathway in Ghana.

“In his new capacity, Boateng will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization’s operations in Ghana, including strategic planning, programme implementation and stakeholder engagement. His leadership will be crucial in guiding the organization's efforts to address pressing social and economic challenges in the country, leveraging innovative solutions and partnerships to make a meaningful impact,” the release said.

The release said Mr. Boateng is poised to make a significant impact, leveraging his expertise, vision and passion for development to steer the organization towards greater success in Ghana, and to contribute to the country's journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Background

With a background in economics and international development, Mr Boateng has held prominent roles in various organizations, where he had demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change and sustainable development.

He also has rich experiences in development communication, journalism, youth empowerment, advocacy, project managemen, and resource mobilization, and has demonstrated a profound commitment to societal development.

His journey includes impactful work with notable local and international organisations such as Youth Empowerment for Life (YEFL-Ghana), Ghana Developing Communities Associations (GDCA), Agriculture for Nutrition and Poverty Alleviation (ANPA), and also served as a Communications Specialist for USAID Advancing Nutrition at JSI Research and Training Institute Inc.

Academic background

Mr Boateng holds a Master of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, India, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies from the University for Development Studies, Ghana.

Further enhancing his expertise, Clement has earned a Diploma in Sustainable Agriculture and Products in Developing Countries from the Danish Agricultural Advisory Centre, Denmark, along with Diplomas in Journalism and Marketing from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBM&J) in Kumasi.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Boateng expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to Ghana's development, and to lead a talented team of individuals dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the Ghanaian people.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in driving progress, and pledged to work closely with local communities, government agencies and other stakeholders to achieve shared goals.