Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
05.02.2024 General News

GLOMEF gets first Country Director for Ghana

GLOMEF gets first Country Director for Ghana
05.02.2024 LISTEN

A media and development communication expert, Clement Boateng, has been appointed as the Country Director of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a human rights and media advocacy organization.

Mr. Boateng, an accomplished leader with a distinguished track record in the non-profit-making sector, becomes the first Country Director of GLOMEF since the organization was founded over two decades ago.

A press release signed by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GLOMEF, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, said Mr. Boateng’s appointment took effect from February 1, 2024.

Mandate
Mr. Boateng’s mandate, according to the press release, is to drive forward the organization’s mission and a new strategic pathway in Ghana.

“In his new capacity, Boateng will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization’s operations in Ghana, including strategic planning, programme implementation and stakeholder engagement. His leadership will be crucial in guiding the organization's efforts to address pressing social and economic challenges in the country, leveraging innovative solutions and partnerships to make a meaningful impact,” the release said.

The release said Mr. Boateng is poised to make a significant impact, leveraging his expertise, vision and passion for development to steer the organization towards greater success in Ghana, and to contribute to the country's journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Background
With a background in economics and international development, Mr Boateng has held prominent roles in various organizations, where he had demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change and sustainable development.

He also has rich experiences in development communication, journalism, youth empowerment, advocacy, project managemen, and resource mobilization, and has demonstrated a profound commitment to societal development.

His journey includes impactful work with notable local and international organisations such as Youth Empowerment for Life (YEFL-Ghana), Ghana Developing Communities Associations (GDCA), Agriculture for Nutrition and Poverty Alleviation (ANPA), and also served as a Communications Specialist for USAID Advancing Nutrition at JSI Research and Training Institute Inc.

Academic background
Mr Boateng holds a Master of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, India, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies from the University for Development Studies, Ghana.

Further enhancing his expertise, Clement has earned a Diploma in Sustainable Agriculture and Products in Developing Countries from the Danish Agricultural Advisory Centre, Denmark, along with Diplomas in Journalism and Marketing from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBM&J) in Kumasi.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Boateng expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to Ghana's development, and to lead a talented team of individuals dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the Ghanaian people.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in driving progress, and pledged to work closely with local communities, government agencies and other stakeholders to achieve shared goals.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NDC has the men to address Ghanas economic mess – Mahama NDC has the men to address Ghana’s economic mess – Mahama

3 hours ago

British monarch, King Charles III 'King Charles diagnosed with a form of cancer' — Buckingham Palace

3 hours ago

Make your appointments based on merit, not loyalty if elected — Ya Na tells Mahama Make your appointments based on merit, not loyalty if elected — Ya Na tells Maha...

3 hours ago

The once anti-VAT Akufo-Addo has surprised even Satan for now putting VAT on electricity — A Plus The once ‘anti-VAT’ Akufo-Addo has surprised even Satan for now putting VAT on e...

3 hours ago

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama Don't engage middlemen when applying for new meters, electricity connections — E...

3 hours ago

Whoever advised NDC to return to IPAC did well —Nana B Whoever advised NDC to return to IPAC did well — Nana B

4 hours ago

I agree with Mahama that this isn't the Ghana he left for us; he left a worse Ghana until Akufo-Addo fixed it —Kofi Akpaloo I agree with Mahama that this isn't the Ghana he left for us; he left a worse Gh...

4 hours ago

It's irrelevant to change election date —Kwesi Pratt slams EC ‘It's irrelevant to change election date’ — Kwesi Pratt slams EC

4 hours ago

Election date change: Express your opinion if you disagree with EC; don't make statements that provokes chaos —Nana B 'warns' Mahama Election date change: Express your opinion if you disagree with EC; don't make s...

4 hours ago

You dont care about the welfare of Ghanaians – Kofi Kofi to gov't You don’t care about the welfare of Ghanaians – Kofi Kofi to gov't

Just in....
body-container-line