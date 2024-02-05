Rot at NSA: PAC orders arrest of Northern Regional NSA director, accountant for squandering GHS160,000 public funds

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi has ordered the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The order has been issued after the NSA Director failed to deposit over GH¢160,000 of the internally generated funds into the designated Consolidated Fund Transit account of the Authority.

The 2022 Auditor General’s report cites the Northern Regional Management of the Sports Authority for spending the money in contravention of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019.

“We are directing that the regional director and accountant of the region should be picked up immediately by the police.

“You were invited to appear before Parliament, and you refused, knowing very well that you had squandered over GH¢160,000 and you thought you would go scout free,” PAC Director James Klutse Avedzi ordered at a committee sitting.

The Chairman issued the order after the Regional Director failed to appear before the public accounts committee to defend himself.