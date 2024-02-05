If Ghanaians make you president don’t shy away from reshuffling; sack your loyalists when necessary – Ya Na tells Mahama

The Overlord of Dabgon, Ya Na Abukari Yakubu II has admonished John Dramani Mahama to strive to do things right when Ghanaians vote to make him President again.

The Ya Na has adviced the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to fire appointees who underperform in his next administration.

The Overlord of Dagbon further charged John Dramani Mahama to periodically reshuffle his Ministers and and appointees and work with competent people if he wants to leave a good legacy at the end of his tenure.

“In seeking to make this legacy a reality, when you get the nod from Ghanaians, do not shy away from reshuffling your team to get the right ones on board by merit and competence and lay off even loyalists but misfits, who will only chum out mediocrity for your government.

“This applies especially to your kitchen cabinet, because they in reality rule you and the country. That would be a mistake no Ghanaian will forgive you, if you happen to be the chosen one,” Ya Naa Abukari Yakubu II told John Mahama on Monday, January 5 when the former President called on him.

John Dramani Mahama is in the Northern Region today as part of the ‘Building Ghana tour’.

Before storming the region, the NDC flagbearer earlier made stops in the Ashanti, Eastern, and Upper East Regions.