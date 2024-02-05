‘Akufo-Addo didn't sack 24 MMDCEs because they didn't support Bawumia’ — Dan Botwe

The recent dismissal of 24 District Chief Executives (DCEs) by President Nana Akufo-Addo had nothing to do with their alleged lack of support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's NPP flagbearer bid, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Daniel Kweku Botwe has said.

There had been speculations that the affected MMDCEs are from areas where Dr. Bawumia did not perform strongly during the New Patriotic Party's November 2023 flagbearership primaries.

However, speaking on Kasapa 102.5FM on Monday, February 5, Mr. Dan Botwe dismissed such claims.

"This speculation has no basis at all. Nobody can make this allegation as a statement of fact. The president, who has worked with these people, knows them very well and knows why he’s kicked them out of office," the Minister stated.

He further said there is no factual evidence to back claims that the dismissed DCEs were from constituencies where Dr. Bawumia lacked support.

"The president at any point in time looks at the team he’s working with and makes changes as and when he deems necessary to strengthen his government to meet the aspirations of the people. That is exactly what he’s done with this reshuffle," Dan Botwe stressed.

President Akufo-Addo revoked the appointments of the 24 DCEs on February 2, citing constitutional provisions and the Local Government Act.