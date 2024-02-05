Chief cries over abandoned projects

THE CHIEF of Atomfourso in the Tain District of the Bono Region, Nana Ekye Adjei, has expressed gross concern over the increasing number of stalled projects in his area, and has consequently called for immediate government intervention.

The stalled projects included a CHIPS compound, started nine years ago and it's about 80 percent complete; a modern place of convenience which is also about 60 percent complete; and a rural communication network known as Gifex which is over 70 percent complete.

Nana Ekye Adjei stated emphatically that the virtually abandoned projects were contributing to make life difficult for the over 3,000 people in his community, including women and children.

Declaring 2024 as an action year, the Atomfourso traditional leader, pointed out, “I will do everything within my power to impress upon the government to give my people our fair share of the national cake”, he urged.

Aside the aforementioned stalled projects, the Atomfourso Chief complained that his community also lacked adequate potable drinking water, adding “the sanitation situation is worsening as the people are engaging in open defecation, thereby endangering their lives”.

An elder of the town, Stephen Nsiah Agyei, said the abandoned projects, especially the health facility should be completed without any further delay, pointing out that the medical facility that is currently close to the town is about six kilometers away.

He said though the MP of the area, Ramzy Adams, was doing his utmost best by continuing from where his predecessor left off, he believed that more should be done to help accelerate the development of the community to better the lives of the people.

