‘Bawumia wouldn't have needed a fair hearing if the economy was in good shape’ — Kofi Asare tells Kofi Bentil

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, has said the weak state of Ghana's economy makes it difficult for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to get a fair hearing in his quest to become the country's next President.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, February 4, Mr. Asare commented on calls by Imani Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil who is asking Ghanaians to give Bawumia a fair hearing and a chance to be President based on his potential just as they did for former President John Mahama.

While agreeing in principle that everyone deserves a fair hearing, the education advocate said "the fair hearing is only occasioned by a very weak economy which according to Kofi’s theory, the veep can’t be held primarily responsible for; only the President and his cousin should."

According to him, if the economy was in better shape, there would be less inclination to give Bawumia a fair hearing as he would be more directly associated with the economic management of the current government where he serves as Vice President.

He challenged Bawumia to clearly explain how his approach would differ from Akufo-Addo's in critical areas such as the economy, job creation, corruption fighting, asset declaration by appointees, management of public funds and contracts if he wants Ghanaians to give him a truly fair hearing.

He quoted Mr. Bentil as saying "The VP position in Ghana, apart from standing in when the President is away (and he can’t make any serious decisions), it is totally powerless! he is like an advisor!"

However, Mr. Asare argues that "Until this question is answered well, the default assumption is, DMB’s umbilical association with his boss’ achievement doesn’t suggest he will govern differently."

Read his full post below:

DMB TRULY DESERVES A FAIR HEARING

I agree with Kofi Bentil on the fair hearing for H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB). My deep reflection on Kofi’s post tells me we may not have been fair to him. We must be fair to all.

One thing is however, obvious: If the economy was stronger today, this fair hearing wouldn’t be necessary.

The fair hearing is only occasioned by a very weak economy which according to Kofi’s theory, the veep can’t be held primarily responsible for; only the President and his cousin should.

That makes sense to me provided Alhaji makes definitive but strategic statements to distance himself from President Akufo-Adoo’s (NADAA) political and economic governance style:

DMB must tell us what he would do differently from his boss on education, social protection, macro fiscals (debt, inflation & interest rate management) agric, industry (including tax), job creation strategies etc.

DMB must explain to us how different he will guarantee media freedom and free speech; or we assume he will continue with his boss’ legacy of clamping down on free speech, leading to one of the worse press freedom rankings in recent history? Alhaji has been silent on such issues. He must speak!

DMB must explain to us whether he will continue running an obolo government; and if not, how slim his government would be, while improving efficiency. Will DMB run a family and friends government?

DMB should tell us whether he intends to govern differently to depoliticize jobs and procurement, and make them equally accessible to all, regardless of political affiliation; or if he intends to continue with his boss’ prebendalist legacy in that department.

He must tell us whether he will take policy decisions inclusively or he will unilaterally do same and only inform stakeholders.

Will a DMB government be receptive to critics or dissenting views, or will declare a zero tolerance for dissent, as witnessed in some agencies under his boss today?

How different would a DMB government prevent corruption, let alone fight same? How different would he govern the Police service to depoliticize it?

How different would DMB's standards on public asset declaration be, compared to the current opaque one where many appointees have the luxury of conforming or otherwise, without sanction or rebuke?

How different will DMB manage the wasteful albatross called ex-gratia? Will he continue with the status-quo?

What about the National Cathedral? Will he emulate his boss’ legacy by investing public funds into that pit when over 5,400 schools continue to exist under trees, sheds and dilapidated structures?

How different would DMB's Right To Information regime be from the current one, where Ministers blatantly disregard RTI Commission decisions with impunity?

What will be his political position and policy on public contract transparency? Will public contracts still remain top state secrets, or they will be published on the websites of procuring agencies?

In conclusion, “How different from NADAA would DMB govern?”

Until this question is answered well, the default assumption is, DMB’s umbilical association with his boss’ achievement doesn’t suggest he will govern differently.

Afterall, DMB has said repeatedly that he would campaign based on the legacy of his boss. If he remains silent on his different approach to governance compared to NADAA, it wouldn’t be unfair for anyone to assume that DMB, mentored by NADAA, will most likely govern like NADAA.

On this rather fair note, i will honour my invitation to DMB’s upcoming lecture at UPSA. I will be there to give him a fair hearing; the same way i travelled from Oyibi to Central University to listen to him in 2013.

Everyone deserves a fair hearing!